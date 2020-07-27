Regional News

Reach Out Medical Team supports fight against spread of coronavirus in 3 regions

3 hospitals and 35 deprived communities benefited from the donation worth over GhC200,000

Reach Out Medical Team has donated COVID-19 preventive and protective equipment worth over GhC200,000 to 3 hospitals and 35 deprived communities in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The donation forms parts of the philanthropic organization’s objectives to support over 20,000 less privileged individuals in the Eastern, Ashanti, and Oti Regions of Ghana, with support from donor partners.



The PPE included handwashing station, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, tissue paper, locally produced face masks, medical examination gloves, facial protective shields, white gun boots, disinfectants, chlorine powder, eye goggles, coveralls, KN 95 face masks among others.



The Director of the Reach Out Medical Team, Dr. Frank Yirenkyi explained the initiative is to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and ensure health workers are provided with the needed logistics.



He indicated the PPE will be distributed among the Worawora Government Hospital in the Oti Region, Eastern Regional Hospital, and the Efiduase Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region.



He added that part of the items would be directly donated to households in 35 communities along the Volta Lake in the Oti Region, while some hand washing stations would be placed at market centres, lorry stations, and public places of convenience to promote hand hygiene.

He expressed appreciation to their main donor Dr. Engel in Germany and friends and families who have supported the organization in extending healthcare to the less privileged across the country.



Dr. Mrs. Yirenkyi who spoke on behalf of the donors urged the citizenry to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay.



She also urged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use to achieve the intended results.



The Biakoye District Chief Executive, Comfort Atta, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary institutions and communities appreciated efforts by the Reach Out Medical Team to support the less privileged.



She indicated the donation couldn't have come at a better time than now when health facilities are running short of PPE and believes the provision of the equipment would motivate health workers to give off their best during the coronavirus pandemic.

