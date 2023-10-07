Reactions from Ghanaians as German Embassy renovates Anton Wilhelm Amo's burial place

Resting place of Anton Wilhelm Amo at Shama

The German Embassy in Ghana is currently sponsoring the renovation of the tomb of Ghanaian philosopher Anton Wilhelm Amo.

According to details on the Facebook page of the Embassy, Anton Wilhelm Amo was the first known African philosopher who lived, schooled and taught at the Universities of Wittenberg, Halle and Jena in Germany from 1736 to 1740.



The late philosopher, Anton Wilhelm Amo whose final resting place is at Shama in the Western Region is being refurbished by the German Embassy with an amount of € 2500.



The German Embassy explained that this action is a way of honouring the heritage of the late philosopher after his resting place has been damaged due to exposure to harsh weather conditions.



The announcement by the German Embassy has, however, sparked reactions from some Ghanaian users on Facebook who appreciated the Embassy while expressing disappointment in the fact that Ghanaian authorities couldn’t get the work done.



Ghanaian sports Journalist, Saddick Adam reacted with “I’m a Ghanaian and I’m frankly hearing his name for the first time thanks to the German Embassy in Accra. We’d never do anything genuine except it serves a political interest and where there’s avenue for corruption. Even if we did, project cost would be over 1000% what you’ve budgeted.”



Another user, Akwasi Addo also wrote “First time learning about this man. Thank you, German Embassy Accra.”

“Why can't we do it ourselves, always relying on foreigners to do things for us.... Wilhelm Anton Amo deserves better, a school or a national monument needs to be named after him,” another user wrote.



Another wrote “Ghanaians don’t honour their heroes because we don’t learn our rich history in schools. Paa Grant, Nkrumah and Anton Amo all these great men from the Nzemaland who have contributed to much to write a different story about our nation are being neglected in our history books.”











