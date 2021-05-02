Read the Constitution and familiarise with its tenets - NCCE

Agotime-Ziope District NCCE Director, Mr Christian Ahiawodzi

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, the Agotime-Ziope District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said it is important for every citizen to read the Constitution to acquaint him or herself with its tenets.

He said one could not demand for his or her rights and freedoms and protect same if he or she did not know them.



As those rights and freedoms were enshrined in the Constitution, the surest way of knowing them was to read the Constitution, he said.



Mr Ahiawodzi was addressing pupils on the importance of the 1992 Constitution at the Evangelical Presbyterian Junior High School at Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, as part of this year's Constitution Week Celebration.



He implored them to ensure whatever they did was in conformity with the Constitution, which was the supreme law of the country.



He described the theme for the celebration; “We Are One, Ghana First,” as apt, saying it aimed to emphasise our identity as one people with a common destiny.

Mr Ahiawodzi called on citizens to prioritise the national interest above ethic, political or religious interests and demand accountability from their duty bearers.



He said his outfit would use the celebration to ignite the spirit of patriotism, nation-building, national cohesion and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry.



As part of the activities, the Commission would engage various communities and identifiable groups and associations including drivers and transport unions, market women, churches, mosques, and artisans to get the message across.



“The focus is to sensitise the people on our core values and principles as stipulated in the preamble of the Constitution and the need to uphold and cherish these values and principles to accelerate the development of the country,” he said.



The weeklong celebration would also be used to sensitise the populace through the media on the need to join the fight against the novel coronavirus by observing the laid down safety protocols and getting vaccinated.

The pupils were taken through fundamental human rights and freedoms and the rule of law among others.



Some of the students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency described the engagement as very educative and expressed their gratitude to the Commission.



Madam Rita Kornu, the Headmistress of the School commended the Director and the Commission for choosing the school for the programme.



The Constitution Week is an annual event to sensitise the populace on the need to be abreast of the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.