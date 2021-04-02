Read your BBC News Pidgin and Hausa articles on GhanaWeb

The BBC News section is on the right side of GhanaWeb's Africa page

A digital partnership between AfricaWeb and BBC World Service paves the way for readers of Ghana’s leading news portal GhanaWeb, a subsidiary of the former, to read BBC News Pidgin and Hausa articles on GhanaWeb.

The partnership which has taken effect will offer for the first time The Comb podcast, a piece of unique and fascinating news and current affairs product aimed at younger audiences across the continent.



Situated on the right side of GhanaWeb’s Africa page, the BBC News section adds up to the many intriguing, educative, and informative categories as it offers existing and new GhanaWeb audiences another way to further engage with in-depth news content in local languages.



“Our partnership with the BBC is part of the AfricaWeb dream of building Africa-wide collaborative relationships to make a more positive impact on the continent,” says Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief, AfricaWeb.



The overall content offer includes:



· BBC News Minute English – audio bulletins

· The Comb podcast – our weekly Podcast for young Africans



· BBC News Pidgin Minute – audio



· BBC News Pidgin - full text articles



· BBC News Hausa Minute – audio



· BBC News Hausa - full text articles

· BBC News Afrique – full text articles



· World Service English radio – audio



