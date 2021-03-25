Reappoint hard-working Asutifi South DCE - Youth appeal to President

Former DCE for Asutifi South, Anthony Agyei Mensah

Some residents in the Asutifi North District, Ahafo Region have made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo- Addo to maintain the hard-working District Chief Executive, Anthony Agyei Mensah to ensure development in the area.

According to them, the DCE has supervised major development in the district since 2017 including, Asutifi North District Hospital.



To them, the current district hospital has come to improve the health care system in the district since February 2012.



" Since 2012 when the district was split off into two new districts (Asutifi South and Asutifi North Districts), we had no major hospital in the District. We have to travel several miles before we seek proper medical care. Thanks to the DCE and government for giving us our own major hospital to support us. We are indeed grateful", they said.



Also, the Youth added that, the two skills development centers created has supported them to acquire some vocational and technical skills to increase youth entrepreneurship in the district.

They added that, the DCE has also ensured that the water supply system has improved to about 90% to help residents in their domestic and commercial usage.



Moreover, the residents plead to government to fulfill its promise by helping fix the Kenyasi road in his second term to enable boost trading activities in the District.



Meanwhile, Anthony Agyei Mensah added that his greatest wish is to ensure that many needs of his constituents are met if he is reappointed again as DCE.



"My greatest priority is to ensure that I always listen to the needs and wants of my people and always work towards them. Am in to serve them with my everything", he said.