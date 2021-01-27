Reappointing Hawa Koomson means Akufo-Addo solidly supports her thuggery – NDC’s Abass Nurudeen

Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East

The reappointment of former Special Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, as Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is an endorsement of illegality and violence by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Some persons the President has reappointed to become Ministers in his government is a clear indication that President Akufo-Addo endorses illegality and violence and no matter what crime the person has committed, the President still loves that person….one of such appointments is that of Hawa Koomson”, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen claims



He argued that Hawa Koomson who is known to have fired gunshots during the voter registration process in 2020 and as Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West deserves no position if the government is serious and cares about the people’s lives.



“What picture is the President himself and Hawa Koomson painting to Ghanaians and the ladies in NPP? … Do they want to tell us if you engage in shooting as Minister you are to be rewarded," Abass Nurudeen quizzed on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“I was shocked about her appointment,” Abass Nurudeen told host, Sir John urging the President to take a second look at Hawa Koomson’s appointment.



Meanwhile, Hawa Koomson has thanked the President for the honour done her. She said “A Call To Duty and Serve Mother Ghana Once Again. I am Grateful Mr. President”.



But warnings from some members of the appointments committee suggest she may not have it easy sailing through.