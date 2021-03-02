Reasons attributed to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection pure falsehood – Rashid Pelpuo

Member of Parliament for Wa Central has described reasons for the rejection of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister-designate for Information as lies.
Asaase Radio in a report which went viral Monday, March 1 attributed the pitching of the Supreme Court Judges against Dr. Dominic Ayine as the reason for the Minority’s rejection of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
There were several debates on the pettiness of the reason with most Ghanaians shocked by the needless pettiness of the Minority in Parliament.
But reacting to the information which has since gone viral, Rashid Pelpuo who is a leading member of the opposition NDC and a Parliamentarian said the reasons given in the reportage was false.
He could not fathom why Asaase Radio will lie in such a manner indicating that as a new media entity, it’s imperative that they purge themselves from falsehood.
He said “Asaase Radio must be ashamed for telling lies about the reason Hon Kojo Nkrumah was rejected by the Appointments Committee...A new station en route to peddle lies is not good for you. We look forward to a more objective reportage”.
- Anticipation high as parliament resumes sitting to debate recommendations of Appointments Committee
- We will not be reckless – Muntaka vows after the rejection of Oppong Nkrumah, two others
- 'Disgraced' Carlos Ahenkorah explains why he snatched ballot papers on January 7
- Vetting: Hawa Koomson displayed ‘an alarmingly abysmal lack of knowledge’ in her sector – NDC caucus
- Plenary should reverse Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection, affirm Koomson’s – Prof Asare
- Read all related articles