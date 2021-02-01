Rebecca Foundation donates beds to Korle-Bu, Ridge and 37 Military hospitals

A photo of the Rebecca Foundation team presenting the beds

The Rebecca Foundation has donated Hospital beds to the Korle-Bu Teaching, Ridge and 37 military Hospitals to help increase the capacity of these facilities to manage the intake of COVID-19 patients.

Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady of the Republic, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Rebecca Foundation, Madam Korkor Bleboo, Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady, said the Rebecca Foundation is committed to its support to health facilities across the country, especially during the COVID 19 pandemic.



Madam Bleboo commended all health workers for their immense sacrifice and dedication to the fight against COVID-19, adding that, “the First Lady is truly grateful to all of you and hopes this donation will support the improvement in the care of COVID-19 patients”

Madam Korkor also took the opportunity to entreat the public to always adhere to the various safety protocols to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Representatives of the various hospitals expressed their appreciation to Rebecca Foundation for the kind gesture and pledged their facilities commitment to ensuring Ghana defeats the pandemic.