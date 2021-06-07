Rebecca Foundation donates teaching aids to New Horizon School

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The Rebecca Foundation has donated some material ranging from mobility equipment to teaching aids and electronics, to the New Horizon school, to assist children with cerebral palsy and to aid in teaching and learning.

The Foundation according to Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo is always ready to support institutions like the New Horizon School.



“We aim to offer these children with different abilities, equal opportunity to learn, thrive and grow as part of our community and country,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.



She also took the opportunity to call on philanthropists and corporate institutions, to help support people with cerebral palsy.

“I wish to urge everyone to help support our brothers and sisters in this situation for a better Ghana,” she added.



