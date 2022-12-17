0
Rebecca and colleague First Ladies discuss cancer prevention with Jill Biden

Rebecca Jill First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the US

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Wednesday December 14, and other African First Ladies met with Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff of the United States at the Spousal Programme, on the sidelines of the US Africa Leaders’ Summit at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington DC.

The discussions according Mrs Akufo-Addo who shared pictures of the event on social media, were on breaking down barriers to cancer prevention, early detection and care for young women and girls around the world.

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been committed to cancer prevention and welcomed the opportunity.

