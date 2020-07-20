Regional News

'Recalcitrant' Kumasi traders resort to Kejetia lawns as a place for drying washed clothes

A photo of washed clothing on the lawns

Barely 14 months after commissioning of the redeveloped Kejetia market, some recalcitrant traders in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital have resorted to the green grasses around the Otumfuo statue, as a place for drying washed clothes.

The rather appalling behaviour, Ghana Guardian learned, begun after city authorities removed the military men who were deployed to man the terminal when it was first opened.



Some Ghanaians have, however, expressed their dissatisfaction towards the conduct after Hello FM, a local radio station in Kumasi filmed the scene and posted it on social media.



While some said they were disappointed in the people of Kumasi for such high level of indiscipline, others believe that the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi does not know his job.

