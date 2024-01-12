Recent dumsor has been fixed – Deputy Energy Minister

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has declared that the power cuts experienced in recent times have been resolved.

He stated categorically that Ghanaians would experience constant power supply in their various homes and businesses from Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Egyapa Mercer said this in an interview on Citi Breakfast show on Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Touching on the debt government owes the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the Deputy Minister of Energy said an amount of $10 million has been disbursed to the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) for gas supply by the Ministry of Finance.



This, he said, reinforces the commitment to supply uninterrupted power to Ghanaians.



On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Electricity Company of Ghana served notice to undertake planned maintenance to enhance service delivery.



The work was scheduled to happen between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.