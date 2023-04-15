1
‘Reckless’ comment: 'Issue a clarification' - Nana Akomea tells Bryan Acheampong

Sat, 15 Apr 2023

Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC) has asked Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong to clarify his recent comment which has generated some backlash against him.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency has been called out for saying the NPP will not hand over power to the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a recent health walk, he said: “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost".

Meanwhile, the NDC has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to arrest the Minister for what they describe as a "reckless and treasonable" comment.

Reacting to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea said: "When we are speaking in public as politicians we must ensure that our comments are not misrepresented . . . I don't think Bryan means when the Electoral Commission declares NDC winners NPP will say they won't hand over. It's not possible . . . but the way he said it, someone might think so . . . "

He further called on Bryan Acheampong to "issue a clarification and state what exactly he meant".

Listen to him in the video below

