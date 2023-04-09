Reckless, treasonable: NDC responds to Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong is MP for Abetifi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress has stated its readiness to defend the democratic will of voters and the sovereignty of Ghana against any forces of subversion.

The party via a statement dated April 9 and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stressed that just as it handed over power in 2001 and 2017, it was also ready also help consolidate the constitutional order the party ushered Ghanaians into in 1992.



“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana of our resolve to do whatever is necessary to preserve the democratic will of the people- even at the peril of our lives. The Supreme will of the Ghanaian electorate will be manifested come Dec 7, 2024," the statement read in part.



The party also called on the police to arrest Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister of Food and Agric, over recent comments he made which the party described as reckless and treasonable.



The party called for the arrest of the minister citing the recent arrest of its youth organizer in Suame who was arrested for calling on party faithful to attack opponents if it means injuring or even killing them.

“We therefore expect the same level of speedy action from the Ghana Police Service in arresting Bryan Acheampong and bringing him to book.



The NDC also called on voices of conscience to condemn the statement by the MP and similar pronouncements by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Read the full statement below:



