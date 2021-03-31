Reconsider your appointment of Abeiku Santana - COVID-19 Trust Fund board advised

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Communication Team, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay has advised the board of trustees for the COVID-19 Trust Fund to reconsider the appointment of Abeiku Santana as an ambassador for the Trust Fund.

According to him, appointing someone else apart from Abeiku Santana will promote peace and ensure the smooth running of Government business.



In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Don Prah, Nana K explained that there are equally competent people in the NPP who can fill the role being occupied by Abeiku Santana.



“The Trust Fund must reconsider their decision and get someone else that will bring peace. We have important things to think about. This thing shouldn’t create problem for us. There are equally other young men who can handle the same position to do the work and bring peace”, he said.



Meanwhile Nana Kay noted that he appreciates both angles of people who are against or for the appointment of Abeiku Santana.



“We have to look at the issues from two angles. First of all, my political party says Abeiku doesn’t deserve to be named ambassador for the COVID trust fund. Their argument and demonstration are based on what has happened in the past. President Akufo Addo appointed Martin Amidu as a special prosecutor from the NDC.

People raised the argument that because he was an NDC person and he knew doing a good work will bring glory to the NPP, he will delay certain things to bring disrepute.



The other side is that if we are looking at the development of the country, I believe sometimes we must close our minds on some political party members and other things. I believe if Abeiku Santana has Ghana at heart, he will do the work for the development of the country”, he said.



A group calling itself the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is demanding the immediate revocation of the appointment of popular radio show host Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, also known as Abeiku Santana, as an Ambassador of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.



The group claims Abeiku Santana attempted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the Mfantseman Constituency in 2016 and has been a known activist of the opposition party.