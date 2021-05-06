Reconsider your directive - Wesley Girls’ High PTA to GES

Wesley Girls’ High School

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Wesley Girls’ High School has backed the decision by authorities to enforce a no-fasting rule for students irrespective of religious background.

It explained that the Cape Coast-based school’s rule on fasting is non-discriminatory and affects students of all faiths.



The PTA has, therefore, urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider an earlier directive to the school for students to be allowed to fast provided parents write to obtain express permission from the school.



This, it claimed, will “avoid a situation where schools will be inundated with requests by parents and students on their individual religious preferences and practices”. This follows a wrangling between authorities of Wesley Girls’High School and the parents of Ismael Bushira, who is said to have been prevented from observing the ongoing 30-day Ramadan fast.



The parents reportedly withdrew their daughter from the school, stirring controversy concerning religious tolerance in schools.



The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is reported to have met the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church and some board members on the matter.

Dr Osei Adutwum advised that the practice should be allowed bearing in mind the health risks associated with it, the main concern for the school authorities.



But the PTA says its members are satisfied with the rule, which they said is in the best interest of their daughters.



“We have been informed about past experiences of students who nearly died under such circumstances.



“We are therefore uncomfortable with any directive that could compromise the health of our daughters whom we have entrusted to the school.”