Recruit who used a fake degree to gain admission into Police Training School busted

Sadam Sumaila is alleged to have used a forged KNUST degree certificate to gain admission

A police recruit under training at the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region, Sadam Sumaila, has been arrested for using a forged certificate to get enlisted into the service.

Mr Sumaila, who had presented a degree certificate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology ( KNUST) along with other qualifications, was recruited into the service and was receiving training as a constable. But he had gone to complain to authorities of the school that he was being trained for a lower rank when he had presented a degree to them.



In order to address his concern, the police authorities inspected his degree certificate again and immediately detected that it was not genuine. Mr Sumaila upon interrogation confessed to having forged the certificate.



The Director of the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, therefore ordered the arrest of the suspect yesterday December 12, 2023. He was arrested and sent to the regional Criminal Investigations Department ( CID) in Bolgatanga.

Mr Sumaila’s act is contrary to section 158 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act -1960( Act 29) which criminalises forging judicial or official documents.



“Suspect Sadam Sumaila when interrogated confessed having forged the said certificate in the year 2020 (.) The suspect is in custody assisting Police investigations.



Meanwhile, strenuous efforts are ongoing to get to the authorities of KNUST to assist investigations,” a police report on the incident reads in part.