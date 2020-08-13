General News

Recruitment of Nurse Assistants to begin Aug. 20

Recruitment of Nurse Assistants into the Ministry of Health will commence on Thursday, 20 August 2020.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement signed by its Acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.



The ministry informed Nurse Assistant, Clinical (NAC) and Nursing Assistant, Preventive (NAP) personnel who completed in 2017 from various public health training institutions that “recruitment into the service” will begin at 12 pm on the stipulated day.

It also requested qualified applicants to formally apply through the Ministry of Health’s online application portal and follow the instructions to select to the preferred agency under the ministry.



It added that: “The deadline for submission of application is Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 6 pm.”

