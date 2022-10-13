1
Redeveloping Koforidua Jackson Park collapses, injures 2 workers

Collapsed Building Jackson Park.jpeg The roofing of the building reportedly came off after heavy winds

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of the Koforidua Jackson Park which was undergoing major renovations have collapsed, following a rainstorm in the area, citinewsroom reports.

The roofing of the building reportedly came off after heavy winds.

According to the report, two construction workers at the site were injured after a section of the building collapsed on them and are currently receiving treatment at the Koforidua Government Hospital.

Some residents in the area have since blamed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly for what they say is the supervision of substandard work.

“It is unfortunate that, government invested money into this new project, and it has just collapsed. I doubt the competence of the contractor. I am shocked and blame the Assembly.”

“The Assembly must take lessons from this incident and ensure that something similar does not happen in future”, citinewsroom quoted some residents as having said.

The project which was launched in July 2021 had former Mpraeso Member of Parliament, Seth Acheampong, leading same.

New Juaben South Municipality received funding from the World Bank to embark on the project which is being executed by four separate contractors.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
