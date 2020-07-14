General News

Reduce DTT platforms to 3 in 60 days – Communications Ministry orders GBC

GBC currently operates 6 DTT channels

The Ministry of communications has given the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) a 60-day ultimatum to reduce its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform from six to three.

GBC currently operates GTV, GBC News, GTV Sports+, GBC Obonu, GTV Life, and Ghana Learning TV.



However, complying with this directive from the Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, will mean GBC will have to lose 3 of these channels and subsequently reduce its operations by half.

In a letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, dated July, 07,2020 and addressed to the Chairman of the National Media Commission from GBC feared the directive could ultimately collapse the public sector broadcaster.



“It’s with these implications in mind that the Board of Directors has instructed me to communicate this to the National Media Commission and request your urgent intervention on behalf of GBC” the letter from the national broadcaster read in part.

