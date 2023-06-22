Reduce Hajj fares to make it affordable - MP for Kumbungu

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Professor Hamza Adam, has called on the government for a significant reduction in the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca to make it more affordable for Muslims in Ghana.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Professor Adam emphasized the importance of Hajj in the lives of Muslims and urged the government to take immediate action to alleviate the financial burden on potential pilgrims.



Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.



Every year, millions of Muslims embark on this sacred journey to fulfil their religious duties and seek spiritual enlightenment.



However, the increasing cost of the pilgrimage has made it financially challenging for many faithful devotees.



Drawing attention to the rising cost of Hajj in Ghana, the lawmaker expressed his concern over the exorbitant fees that have deterred many potential pilgrims.

He highlighted that this year's cost of Hajj in Ghana had risen to GHC75,000 (equivalent to $6,500), representing an alarming 100% increase from the previous year.



“It is imperative for government to take steps to make Haj cost affordable to Muslims. Cost of Haj this year in Ghana is one of the highest in the sub-region (GHC 75000/$6500), an increment by approximately by 100% from last year. This has led to less patronage, while others have found alternatives routs including going through our neighbouring countries such as Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso.”



Professor Adam Hamza also advocated for the depoliticization of the Hajj Board, stating that political interference had hindered the smooth functioning of the board. He stressed the necessity of granting the Hajj Board independence and autonomy in its operations, free from external influences that could undermine its effectiveness.







YNA/DA