Reduce high prices of fertilizers and weedicides - Farmers to govt

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Several farmers in the Ashanti Region's Oforikrom Municipal want the government to massively reduce the exorbitant costs of fertilizers and weedicides.

To the farmers, the reduction will help them generate huge farms and grow a variety of food crops.



The Farmers lamented the increased prices of fertilizers and weedicides in an interview with MAK TV Ghana at the Oforikrom Municipal Farmers' Day celebration in Apiedu.



According to Isaac Arabogo, the 2022 Best Farmer in Oforikrom, the prices of fertilizers and weedicides have skyrocketed over the years, and he expects the Ghanaian government to cut their costs to help farmers.

“Last year (2021) the price of a weedicide was GHc16 but this year (2022), it’s selling at GHc70. We used to buy a bag of fertilizer from the government at the cost of GHc84 last year (2021) but we’re buying it at the price of GHc500 this year (2022). This has made farming very difficult for us to survive. If you don’t have enough money, you will stop.



Suppose the government will increase farming inputs, no problem but not fertilizer and weedicides. Government should reduce their prices and there will be an abundance of food in Ghana because the two farm inputs are the core of farming.” The Best Farmer indicated.