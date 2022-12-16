1
Reduce transport fares now - Dr Otchere Ankrah to authorities

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the improvement in Ghana's currency against the foreign currencies.

The interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 15, reportedly shows the cedi trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.2 and a selling price of 9.3.

This indicates that the country's currency which weeks ago was trading badly against the dollar is gradually gaining strength.

However, prices of commodities and transport fares remain the same despite the cedi appreciating significantly.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Friday's "Kokrokoo" programme on Peace FM, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah was impressed by the efforts of the government in strengthening the cedi.

"This means what the President said we should do, if we all listen to him, it will help us. The President said we should be citizens, so as a citizen, when I see something is wrong and I say it; it doesn't mean I hate any person . . . so, they should continue what they are doing. They shouldn't give up and ensure our currency gains strength. When the currency is strong, it helps all of us," he said.

He charged the authorities to ensure prices go down, stressing "they should reduce the transport fares".

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah further lauded the Central Bank for doing a good work saying "what the Bank of Ghana did to make the cedi appreciate, they should continue doing it. In fact, they can do better".

