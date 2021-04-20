Reducing maternity challenges: CCF support mothers

New and expectant mothers at the Kasoa Mother and Child Polyclinic are hopeful of nurturing their babies without difficulties. This was after Crime Check Foundation, CCF went to their aid at the polyclinic.

Some of the items that were donated through the Foundation’s donors included detergents, baby clothes and baby diapers.



Receiving the items, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the polyclinic, Dr. David Mekano thanked CCF for the unwavering support it offers the hospital which has helped the facility to improve on its service delivery.



Dr. Mekano however appealed for further support and urged other organizations to emulate the gesture by CCF.



“May God bless CCF and its donors for the continuous support. Last year in August you brought us beds and mattresses to compliment what the government allocated to us. It has helped us boost our equipment and service delivery.” He told crimecheckghana.



“I urge the general public and similar organizations to do same as CCF has done. We ask for more support to help us work with efficiency.” He added.

The beneficiaries were excited as they say the donation will help ease the difficulties in nursing their children. “We couldn’t have expected much than this. We thank CCF and its donors for this surprise gifts. May God bless you and cause your businesses to flourish.” They said.



CCF donated medical equipment worth over forty two thousand Ghana Cedis to the hospital in 2020 to help address the equipment challenges of the eighty-five bed capacity health facility.



The items which included 20 hospital beds and mattresses, 10 wheel chairs, 2 walking aids and 10 ceiling fans were provided through one of CCF’s Holland based donors, Linda Owusu, to commemorate her birthday.



See their reactions below:



