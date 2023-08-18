Reducing rural poverty through economic empowerment: The case of Rahamatu Mohammed

Rahamatu in a pose with her mother

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

Thirteen-year-old Rahamatu Mohammed is a pupil of the Akokoa Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality of the Bono East region.

Born to Mohammed Sulemana and Makuno Waja both peasant farmers from Bunkpurugu in the North East region, life has not been rosy for Ramatu who is the first of 5 siblings.



The young lady therefore decided to seize an opportunity offered by an initiative run by a non-governmental organization ‘Aid a child Ghana’ under which selected school children are taught income-generating skills with the objective of making them less dependent on their poor parents.



Within months of Rahamatu's exposure to liquid soap production, she has been able to impart the knowledge to her mother with whom she produces the soap for sale in the Akokoa township and beyond.



Speaking to this writer, Rahamatu had a very pleasant story to tell.



“Liquid soap production and sale has now become our main source of livelihood since my mother was not gainfully employed at the time of taking this decision especially when proceeds from our farming activities were nothing to write home about.”



According to her, money from the sale of the products has now become the main source of income for the entire family.

“The usual hustle for money to meet our feeding, educational, and health needs is now a thing of the past”.



Rahamatu was particularly happy about the fact that she is able to afford sanitary pads when the need arises marking a departure from when she had to use other unhygienic materials to the detriment of her health.



“I hope to learn more about soap making so I can improve on the quality, expand production, and for that matter the market when I complete school.”



With the new income stream, she hopes to further her education to the senior high level at least.



Rahamatu expressed her gratitude to Pastor Nelson Aho of ‘Aid a Child Ghana’ and World Vision Ghana for the support which according to her has made life a bit more comfortable for her and her family.



She urged her benefactors to consider making such opportunities available to other youth in the municipality to ensure a brighter future for them.