Refrain from the excessive abuse of medications – Prof. Ansah tells Ghanaians

Former pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Rev. Prof. Charles Ansah has charged citizens to refrain from the misuse and abuse of medications.

Most recently, reports on the excessive use and abuse of pain reliever, Tramadol among some youth in the country became an issue of national concern.



But Prof Ansah who is also a certified Pharmacist believes Ghana has over the years not fully conducted an extensive research on the use and misuse of medications by persons who seek after them.



Making his submission on GTV’s ‘What is Next?’ with host Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, the former KNUST pro-Vice chancellor pointed that aside the abuse and misuse of pain killers, the same for anti-biotics is of major worry too.



“When it comes the misuse of drugs and hard drugs it has become a major problem and people are really abusing the use of pain killers and now when it comes to anti-biotics, most of them a gradually losing their potency as a result of the excessive abuse”

“For example, Aphrodisiacs to enhance sexual performance are largely being abused and that is a cause of worry,” he noted.



Prof. Ansah therefore called on authorities to conduct studies in order to ascertain the level of drug abuse and misuse occurring in the country. This he says will give the country a clearer picture of the problem and implement solutions.



Watch the full interview below:



