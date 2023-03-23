0
Refund fraudulent salaries, allowances - FWSC warns ahead of payroll monitoring exercise

Fair Wages And Salaries Commission Logo 460x406 The Nationwide Payroll Monitoring Exercise will begin from Saturday, 1 April

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has announced it will embark on a Nationwide Payroll Monitoring Exercise in collaboration with its relevant stakeholders.

The Nationwide Payroll Monitoring Exercise will begin from Saturday, 1 April 2023.

“The exercise is aimed at sanitising the Public Sector Payroll by identifying and expunging any existing fraud and anomalies on it,” the FWSC disclosed in a statement.

According to the FWSC, the exercise “is also aimed at ensuring that only approved Salaries and Allowances are paid.”

It, therefore, entreated all “Board/Councils and Heads of Public Sector Institutions to conduct their own internal payroll audit and clean-up ahead of that of the Commission.”

The Commission also cautioned recipients of fraudulent salaries and allowances.

“Banks and individuals in receipt of fraudulent salaries and allowances are also advised to take steps to refund same and cease from further fraudulent practices or face the full rigors of the law,” the statement added.

