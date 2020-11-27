Refurbished gynaecology ward of the Police Hospital commissioned

The ward was refurbished by Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre

A newly refurbished gynaecology ward for the National Police Hospital has been commissioned.

The ward which was refurbished by Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre is intended to offer an improved environment to persons who will be receiving medical treatment at the health institution.



Handing over the newly refurbished ward at the Police Hospital, Dr Grace Buckman, Medical Director of Sonotech explained, “The partnership between Sonotech and the Police Hospital started almost a decade ago and has since then grown bigger and better. It is a partnership we cherish so much that when we were approached by the authorities, on the matter of this gynaecology ward, we made it a top priority.”



“Sonotech has always supported staff, specific departments and patients of this hospital in various ways and we hope that the commissioning of this gynaecology ward will further complement the work of the Police Hospital”, she added.

Receiving the gesture, Dr Mariam Tetteh-Korboe, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Medical Director of the National Police Hospital expressed gratitude to SMDC for extending a helping hand to the hospital.



DCOP Dr Mariam Korboe pledged the facility will be put to good use in executing its core mandate. She also used the occasion to plea to philanthropists to help renovate other rundown female wards at the Police hospital.



An amount of the GH¢70,000 was spent on the renovating and redecorating the facility through a collective effort.