Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining held in Kumasi

Lands Minister, Samuel A Jinapor with Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the event

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, held the first edition of it's Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The program follows the National Dialogue held in Accra on 14 and 15 April 2021 during which a resolution was passed to ensure a continuation of government efforts to ensure the safety river bodies and forests from mining activities.



Speaking at the commencement of the one-day event, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the nation's river bodies while assuring that the government will put in measures to allow the practice of safe small scale mining.



“This is about the preservation of our environment and echo system, it is about generations yet unborn. It is about the survival of our country, it is without a shred of equivocation about Ghana. The resolve of President Akufo-Addo is totally and unflinching and we cannot afford to waver at any stage of the ongoing crusade”.



“Humbly, I will like to submit strongly my take on the ongoing debate about the decommissioning and demobilisation of excavators used for mining. When a country is confronted with extraordinary problems, extraordinary measures ought to be deployed. The use of excavators for mining on our river bodies is an extraordinary problem which requires extraordinary measures to deal with it”.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and myself, I reiterate our unwavering commitment to get on with this national crusade. Without fear or favour; blind to partisan colouration, blind to status in society and with an absolute dedication. Together with God on our side, we must and we will preserve our environment.".

On his part, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu who delivered the key note address called on Ghanaians to support the government and the ministry to ensure the fight against illegal mining is curtailed.



The Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining which is on the theme: "Sustainable Small Scale Mining for National Development" seeks to bring together stakeholders within the mining sector to deliberate on effective ways of ensuring small scale mining country is done without causing damage to the nation's water bodies and forest reserves.



The Ashanti Region edition is set to see further discussions with resource persons from various institutions including the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forestry Commission, the Association of Small Scale Miners and the Ghana Geological Survey Agency.







