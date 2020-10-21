Regional Directors of Education given Landcruisers for official duties

File photo of a Landcruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicle

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, handed over 16 Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicles to all Regional Directors of Education on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

The short ceremony was held at the Ministry of Education in Accra.



It will be recalled that in March 2020, the Vice President, on behalf of the President, presented Isuzu Double cabin pickup trucks to all our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.



The Ministry has also provided over 2000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to aid in their frontline roles.

Today’s event was in furtherance of our commitment to provide the requisite tools and logistics to those at the forefront of the reforms government is pursuing in the education sector with a view to improving learning outcomes in this country.



Dr. Prempeh expressed his confidence that the vehicles will be properly taken care of and put to the use for which they have been provided, to ensure maximum efficiency and ultimately to support the government’s vision for the education sector.