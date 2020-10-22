Regional Directors of Education receive Land Cruiser Prados

Dr Prempeh making the presentation

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Thursday, 22 October 2020 handed over 16 Toyota Land cruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicles to all Regional Directors of Education on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at a short ceremony at the Ministry of Education in Accra.

The ministry has also provided over 2000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to aid in their frontline roles.



The presentation was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to provide the requisite tools and logistics to those at the forefront of the reforms government is pursuing in the education sector with a view to improving learning outcomes in the country.

Dr. Prempeh expressed his confidence that the vehicles will be properly taken care of and put to the use for which they have been provided, to ensure maximum efficiency and ultimately to support government’s vision for the education sector.



In March 2020, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presented Isuzu Double cabin pickup trucks to all our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.