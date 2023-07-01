Regional Education Director condemns inter school fights amongst SHS students

Dr William Amankra Appiah

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti regional director of education, Dr William Amankra Appiah has seriously condemned the rate at which modern students from different secondary schools attack themselves in an open for all fight.

Citing the recent one between some students of Asanteman SHS and students of Adventist SHS, the education director said he was shocked when he heard the news.



He has however urged the students to always focus on their studies since that is the best way to secure their bright future as students. Taking himself as an example, the former student and product of the school said, he has been where he is now because of the seriousness he attached to his work as a student.



"I'm now a regional director and I didn't pick the position on a silver platter. I gained it by dint of hard work, he said.



He said all these during the launch of the Asanteman SHS 70th Anniversary celebration at the school's premises.



The regional education director pleaded with parents, old students and all other stakeholders to contributed their quota to the development of the school.

For his part, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Nathaniel Antwi Asamoah also appealed to the old students, philanthropists and all other stakeholders to come to the school's aid by contributing to its well-being. According to him, the school, due to its high population, is having deficit on facilities such as toilet, classrooms, dormitories, furnitures, labs etc.



He commended the government for doing its best by providing them with many of these facilities, but, however pleaded for more.



Mr. Asamoah finally appealed to the authorities to find a good way to at least go to a negotiation table to get portion of the State Boys' School land so that the aforementioned facilities will be put there.



Finally Nana Osei Poku Wibiaa who is an old student and Nifahene to Otumfour's Gyasehene gave some history about the school especially during their time, where he indicated that though it was very tedious to be a day student, they were able to sail through.



He revealed that their obedience and respect for teachers brought them far. He has however urged the students to be dedicated to their books and respect authority.