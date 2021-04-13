Regional Report: Damankung Yili residents cry for potable water as dam dries up

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Residents of Damankung Yili, a community under the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region has been going through hell in search of water following the drying up of the community dam.



The dried-up dam used to serve about five communities including Damankung Yili, Dungu, Sugashie, Nyeshie, and Wayamba.



Speaking to some of the residents, they bemoan that the situation is making life unbearable for them. They said they have pipes in the community, but they do not flow.



They also said the situation is affecting students greatly as they usually spend much time after school in search of water, which often leaves them exhausted to revise their lesson notes.



The residents said they now buy water from motorcycle operators who normally get the water from the neighboring villages and come and sell to them.



“We buy a drum of water ten cedis, and it's not even clean but we buy it anyway, because we don't have a choice." Said Humu, a resident.

In a phone interview with GhanaWeb's Northern Regional correspondent Alidu Abdul- Rashid, the Assemblyman of the area, Hon. Musah Suale said the dam has been their dependable source of water, which unfortunately has dried up.



“We now have to travel several kilometers in search of water, some go to Kanvili, some use tricycles to go to Libga in search of water, which is a big challenge to us."



Hon. Suale said he has written letters appealing to Ghana Water Company (GWC) to look into the water situation of the community but it seems to have to fall on deaf ears.



He also called on the MP of the area, Hon. ABA Fuseini to come to their assistance by helping to have the community dam dredged.



He said this would help to curb the water crises facing the community.



