Regional Report: Mpatasie residents want 50-year-old refuse site evacuated

Correspondence from Bono East:

Residents of Mpatasie a suburb of Berekum in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed for a refuse site in the community to be evacuated.



The refuse site located at Mpatasie New Town, the biggest Electoral Area in the Municipality is posing some health risk to the people living in the community.



Described by the residents as “Mountain Everest” and“Afro Borla”, the residents say the site is over 50 years old.



According to the residents, despite the health risk, their cries for it to be evacuated to rid the community of filth have fallen on deaf ears over the years.



The Assembly Member for the Mpatasie-Peepaase Electoral Area, Kyereh Gabriel, told Ghanaweb that the poor sanitary condition in the community has become a headache considering the health implications.

He indicated that there are two other sites in the community which need to be evacuated as well but all his efforts have yielded no results.



“I am speaking about our major concern in this community which is this refuse site you see here. This refuse site is 50 years and it is posing a lot of health risk to us so we are appealing to the authorities to evacuate it for us”.



A resident, Aunty Meri recounted the negative impact the refuse site is having on the residents and urged authorities to as a matter of urgency evacuate it.



The Municipal Chief Executive for the Berekum East Assembly, Kofi Agyei, when was contacted on the issue indicated that he has personally visited the place and is aware of the situation but the Assembly is financially handicapped currently.



“I am aware of the refuse site at Mpatasie and we have even taken some steps towards its evacuation but as it stands now, we are financially handicapped”.

He however assured that sanitation in the Municipality is his priority and assured that the refuse at Mpatasie and those in other communities will be evacuated as soon funds become available.



