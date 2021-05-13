Regional Report: One dead in a gory accident in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality

The taxi driver is reported dead whiles the Mazda tribute car driver is receiving treatment

Correspondence from Western Region:

A taxi driver has lost his life in a gory accident that happened at the Adientem Junction on the Anaji-Appollo highway in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



The accident involving a Renault taxi with registration number WR 1083 – R and Mazda Tribute private car happened on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



According to eyewitnesses, the private car was heading towards the Appolo end of the highway from the ‘I Adu’ junction area, whilst the Renault taxi car was trying to cross the highway into the Kwesimintsim Township from the Adientem junction.

The Mazda car, which was speeding rammed into the taxi mangling it.



The taxi driver whose name was given as Red was confirmed dead at the Jemima Hospital at Anaji, a suburb of Takoradi.



The Mazda tribute car driver is receiving treatment at the same hospital.