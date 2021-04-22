Regional Report: Students of Mpeasem Catholic School studying in dilapidated building

Corrresponence from Western Region:

Lack of furniture and other facilities at the Mpeasem Catholic Primary School in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region is negatively affecting teaching and learning.



The dilapidated nature of the school building makes it dangerous for both teachers and pupils.



Mpeasem is an agriculture community located along the Half Assini-Newtown road. The community is also close to Boakwa.



The only school in the community, Catholic Primary School which was established in 1974 has since received no rehabilitation works.



A visit to the school by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku revealed that the school is in dire need of a facelift and other educational reliefs.



GhanaWeb observed that due to the poor nature of the school building, some of the classrooms excluding primary six and five pupils, have been relocated to study under a tree in the school.

The leakage nature of the roofing has forced the headmaster and other staff of the school to temporarily use a bamboo shed.



It was observed that the doors and windows of the school building had been broken. The situation has paved way for some domestic animals to use some classrooms as their habitat.



According to the management of the school, anytime it rains, they are forced to end lessons.



The headmaster of the school, Mr. Sylvester Anwomeah revealed that they have received support from the chief and elders of the community in renovating the KG block but not enough.



He disclosed letters have been sent to the Jomoro Municipal Assembly for support but their request has since not received any positive outcome.





"I have had a lot of engagement with the Chief and elders, and other benevolent organizations. We have written several letters to the Municipal Assembly for assistance but it has not yielded any positive result. The structure is in a very bad state. Look at how the doors and everything are in a bad shape. We have begun by tackling the class six and five which are almost ready for academic works. We are teaching the rest under a tree”, he indicated.



According to him, the situation is having a huge impact on the academic performance of the pupils.



Mr. Sylvester Anwomeah took the opportunity to appeal to the government, NGOs, and the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church to come to the aid of the school before the heavy rains set in.







