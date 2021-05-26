Regional Report: Tamale police arrest two persons in Bagliga for unlawful possesion of firearms

Correspondence

The Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Atibilla has disclosed the arrest of two people at Bagliga Dakpemyili, a suburb community of Tamale for unlawful possession of firearms.



The two suspects identified as Andani Yakubu Wahid and Alhaji Abdul Salaam Abdul Sobo were arrested with AK 47, assault rifle loaded with 15 rounds, a pump-action gun also loaded with 5 cartridges, and a bulletproof vest.



Briefing the media, the DCOP Atibilla said the police on May 22, 2021, was carrying out a joint operation with the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) and a joint police patrol team, in response to a chieftaincy dispute in Bagliga, when they intercepted a Hyundai Santafi 4x4 car with the registration number GW 3225-16 on the only road leading to the community.

According to DCOP Atibila, a search was conducted on the car, a bag containing the weapons was found, hence the two were apprehended.



DCOP Atibilla said the police have gathered that one Kobilmahinaa was been elevated by the chief of Bamvum to an equal status with the current Bagliga chief.



The new directive angered the current Bagliga chief and his supporters who threatened to resist the entry of the newly enskinned chief into the community.



The two suspects, Andani Yakubu Wahid and Alhaji Abdul Salaam Abdul Sobo were then recruited by one Yapalisi Naa Alhaji Aminu Ayuba to escort the newly enskinned chief from Bamvum to the village.



“ Yapalisi Naa of Vittin Alhaji Aminu Ayuba was identified as the lead person who organized the young men to forcefully escort the chief to the community and to deal with any resistance that might happen," He noted.



DCOP Atibilla said Police in the course of their investigations apprehended the Yapalisi Naa Alhaji Aminu Ayuba who have since been granted bail.

He also indicated that a search was conducted at suspect Andani's residence and an empty AK 47 magazine, one locally made sword, and a Jackknife were found.



A similar search was also carried out at Alhaji Abdul Salam Abdul Sobo and Yapalisinaa Alhaji Aminu Ayuba residences but nothing was found.



The two suspects earlier arrested; Andani Yakubu Wahid and Alhaji Abdul Salam Abdul Sobo were remanded in police custody in Tamale and set to appear before the Tamale District Court on May 31, 2021.



