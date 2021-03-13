Regional Reports: Staff of Tamale Teaching Hospital call off intended strike action

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Some staff and the COVID-19 management team of the Tamale Teaching Hospital who hinted earlier this week to embark on an industrial action has called off the strike action.



Speaking to the acting PRO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Mr. Misbawu Mohammed, he said even though nobody has owned up to the press release but management of the Hospital has engaged the staff which they have agreed to suspend the intended strike action indefinitely.



“Currently, as we speak, the staff are on duty and working," he confirmed to GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent.



Mr. Misbawu said one of the issues raised by the staff over the exclusion of staff from the hospital from the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.



He said after management engaged with the staff and an explanation was given, they accepted to carry on with their duties.



“Because as an institution we do not have control over the procurement and distribution of the vaccines," He added.

Mr. Misbawu urged the staff to remain patient and as and when the vaccines are ready, management will do well to secure it for everyone to be vaccinated.



“We have had assurance from the ministry of health that when the next consignment of the vaccines comes, TTH will receive its share of the vaccines," he said.



Other concerns that were raised by the staff were; nonpayment of assurance claims and 50% basic salary allowance for front-line staff.



“There is a process that we need to go through for the claims to be made which we have started. I think there was some communication gap that resulted in this situation, however, when the issues were explained to them, they were satisfied and has agreed to indefinitely suspend the industrial action," Mr. Misbaw explained.



