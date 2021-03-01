Regional Reports: Two suspected robbers lynched at Kologo

Correspondence from Upper East region

Two young men, suspected to be part of a robbery syndicate that has been terrorizing residents of Kologo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality have been lynched.



The suspected robbers were lynched yesternight - February 28, 2021, at Awinchoko, a suburb of the Kologo community.



Details of the incident are very sketchy but GhanaWeb gathers that the suspects were lynched after a failed attempt to rob a resident along the Navrongo- Kologo-Naaga road.



A source told GhanaWeb that at about 8pm yesterday, an alarm was raised announcing the presence of the armed bandits in the area who had attacked a resident and seized his brand-new motorcycle.



The source said the alarm drew the attention of residents who thronged the robbery scene. The source further said the suspected robbers upon sensing danger abandoned their booty and took cover in some thicket nearby.



According to our source, the residents managed to retrieve the stolen motorcycle and went on to comb the thicket in search of the suspects. The residents, who were incensed by the unending activities of armed robbers in the area, also set fire on the thicket to flush out the suspects.

The source said the suspects were apprehended and by morning their bodies were found naked in the bushes with the heads, hands and other parts of their bodies torched.



When GhanaWeb Journalist, Senyalah Castro visited the community, the Police were yet to arrive at the scene to convey the mortal remains of the suspects. Scores of residents and travelers had gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of the suspects.



Some group of people who identified themselves as relatives of the dead were also at the scene.



GhanaWeb understands the suspects are indigenes of Chuchuliga in the Builsa North Municipality.



The Police is yet to comment on the issue.



