Regional and District Security Committees must prioritize human security - CHRAJ Boss

Joseph Whittal, (R) Commissioner for CHRAJ interacts with Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah

The Commissioner for the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Joseph Whittal has suggested to the various Regional and District Security Councils in the country to prioritize human security issues.

Mr Whittall who was on a one day working visit to the Savannah Region on 3rd September, 2020 paid a courtesy call on the Savannah Regional minister Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah at the Savannah Regional Coordinating council in Damongo and in his brief remarks said the region is always in the news for very good reasons especially on the issues of human rights but now has the problem of the torture of old women over alleged witchcraft accusations.



The Commissioner of CHRAJ said the issues of human rights should be taken very seriously through the Ministry of Gender, children and Social Protection to make sure homes are built under very comfortable conditions to ensure especially the aged are properly taken care of.



He added that his main purpose for the visit is to inspect their office accommodation in the newly created Savannah region.



Mr Joseph Whittal made an appeal to the Savannah Regional minister to make available an office complex for his outfit after the completion of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council project currently ongoing.

The Savannah Regional Minister Hon Salifu Adam Braimah welcomed the CHRAJ boss and appealed to him to make sure the issues of attacks of alleged witches in the region becomes a thing of the past through education from his outfit.



He said he carefully made sure a staff of CHRAJ in the West Gonja Municipality Chief Abdallah Monor was part of the Akua Denteh Foundation that was launched a few days ago to enhance education in the rural areas since that will help in the fight against the beating and torturing of especially women suspected to be witches.



Hon Salifu Adam assured the Commissioner of CHRAJ that office accommodation will be provided for CHRAJ in the Savannah Region after the completion of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council project currently ongoing.

