Regional and constituency executives to be involved in appointment of MMDCE's - John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has hinted that the regional and constituency executives of the party will have the opportunity to propose some shortlisted person for the positions of MMDCEs.

According to him, even though President Akufo-Addo has the authority to appoint MMDCEs for his second term in office, the party will this time around empower the regional and constituency executives to send some shortlisted persons for the consideration of the President.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NPP Chief Scribe disclosed that their tour of the country has revealed that the regional and constituency executives of the party have issues with most of the MMDCEs; hence, they want them changed.



“It has become clear as we tour the regions to thank our supporters for the victory in the 2020 election and also to interact with them to know their grievances that party members don’t want most of the MMDCEs to remain in office. They want new MMDCEs,” he disclosed.



“This is the most concerns that came up when we toured the country to thank our supporters. They narrated how some of the MMDCEs helped the party during the campaign and the election and also how some of them too destroyed the fortunes of the party with their attitude. This issue came up wherever we visited,” he stressed.

He, however, explained that most of the MMDCEs are still at the post due to the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not taken over from another political party, as that would have compelled the party to move them out and replace them with members of the party.



