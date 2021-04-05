Regional hospital in Sunyani records six births on Easter Sunday

Two females and a male were also born at the hospital on Good Friday

The Bono Regional hospital in Sunyani recorded six new births on Easter Sunday, Mrs Susan Tiwaa, Senior Midwife in charge of Maternity has said.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani that the babies were four males and two females.



Mrs Tiwaa explained two of the babies were born through Caesarean Section, adding all the six babies and the parents were in good condition.

Two females and a male were also born at the hospital on Good Friday, she added.