Register and help our party kick incompetent NPP out - PNC to Ghanaians

The People’s National Convention (PNC) who were in agreement with the decision to compile a new register has admonished members to come out in their numbers and register.

The party's National Organizer, Desmond Nana Ntow says the ruling by the Supreme Court in the case brought against the Electoral Commission (EC) has given them no choice but to obey the ruling.



The party’s secretary told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that it has asked all party members to join the registration exercise which will start on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He expressed strong optimism the PNC will emerge as winners of the 2020 general elections and the only for that to happen is for Ghanaians to join the registration exercise and help the party kick out, the incompetent NPP out of office.



Nana Ntow said this administration has failed Ghanaians and should not be allowed to continue for another four years to make Ghanaians suffer.

