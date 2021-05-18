Registration exercise will curb impersonation - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

• Re-registration of sim cards will curb impersonation, according to the Minister of Communication

• Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disclosed that cyber fraud cases are becoming rampant in the country and need to stop



• According to the Minister, re-registration will help the country to have standardized data



The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated the initiative to embark on a national re-registration exercise is important to help curb the high rate of Cybercrimes being recorded in the country.



According to her, the only way the country can fight against mobile money frauds and other Cybercrimes is to carry out a re-registration of SIM cards to ensure proper data collation as the country gears towards a digitalization era.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th CEO summits held in Accra, the Minister said, it is imperative to carry out the exercise since it is the only option available to curb impersonation.



“The need for re-registration of SIM cards is obvious. There are a lot of Cybercrimes being committed in the country. There is a lot of impersonation, identity theft, and people on social media advertising numbers for people to pay monies and all that and there is no way of tracking them when it becomes clear that it is a fraud. For security reasons, it is imperative that we register our SIM cards,” she said.



Watch the full interview below:



