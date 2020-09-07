Regional News

Registration for Allied Health Professional Licensure exams begins today

Allied Health Professions Council

The Allied Health Professions Council has announced the commencement of registration for its licensure examination for prospective candidates in October.

In a communiqué released and signed by the Registrar of the council, Dr. Samuel Yaw Opoku, registration for eligible candidates begins today September 7, 2020, and ends on Friday, September 18, 2020.



“It’s is announced for the information of all eligible candidates for the council’s October 2020 Licensure Examination that registration is opened from Monday, September 07 to Friday September 18, 2020” the statement read.



The October 2020 licensure examination is arranged for candidates who successfully completed the 2019/2020 National Service Scheme/Internship Programme as well as candidates who failed the July 2020 Examination.



According to the release, the council shall not consider the application of candidates who shall miss the five-day registration deadline.



“It must be noted that no application will be accepted after the deadline” it added.

Upon successful completion of the registration and passing the Allied Professional licensure exams, candidates will be awarded a license to practice in Ghana.



The Allied Health Professions Council was created under the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857) and is mandated with the regulation of the allied health professionals in Ghana.



It also mandated with maintaining and promoting professional conduct and efficiency among these practitioners.





