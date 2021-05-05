Rehabilitation work commences on 18 kilometre Kintampo-Kunsu road

The deplorable condition has made it extremely difficult for motorists to ply the road

A philanthropist and native of Nkoranza, Nick Danso-Abeam – Chairman of Nick Group of Companies, has financed the rehabilitation of a 18 kilometre road between Kintampo and Kunsu communities in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region for work to commence immediately.

The construction project with specific scope of reshaping, expanding and gravelling the major linkage road between the two towns is estimated to cost about GH¢200,000.



The deplorable condition has made it extremely difficult for motorists to ply the road, especially during raining seasons; thus impacting the travel hours spent on that stretch.



The residents were overwhelmed with joy as they witnessed a groundbreaking exercise to get the project started, and expressed their excitement and gratitude to Mr. Danso-Abeam while they vilified the past and current government for neglecting their roads.



They lamented that even though Kunsu is noted for its historical and tourist attractions such as the Kunsu Slave Market, Slave Caves, waterfalls and crocodile ponds, the bad nature of the roads have reduced dramatically tourist visits to place – impacting development of tourist sites in the area and revenue generation for government.



With the main occupation of people within these communities being farmers, it has become extremely difficult for them to transport their farm produce to market centres in the country, increasing their post-harvest losses and leading to impoverishment of the farmers.

An Assembly member of one the communities, Mary Opoku, lamented that sometimes women, particularly, walk long distances to send farm produce to the market at Kintampo for sale before getting a little money into their pockets; adding that they didn’t believe the news until they witnessed it themselves.



“When it was announced to us during a durbar some time ago, we couldn’t believe it until we saw graders on the road,” she said.



She added that Kunsu has a health centre, but it is very difficult to convey referred patients to bigger hospitals in town.



Kunsuhene, Osahene Kwame Kwarteng, expressed his profound gratitude to Nick Danso-Abiam for such a huge infrastructure investment to bring some relief to the people of Kunsu and its adjoining communities.