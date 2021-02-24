Reinforce closure of borders amid new outbreaks of Ebola – Public Health Expert tells govt

Ghana has closed it's land borders due to Coronavirus

Public health Expert, Nana Kofi Kwakye, has entreated the government of Ghana to tighten security measures at the country’s borders to avoid possible cases of Ebola in the country following the recent strike of the virus in other West African countries.

In an interview on Behind The Headlines, he said regular monitoring and evaluation can be undertaken at the various exit and entry points of Ghana’s borders to effectively control any suspected case.



“We don’t want to have a situation whereby people will enter the country illegally and cannot be screened, and might be carrying the disease when they come in. The closure of borders must be reinforced by regular monitoring and evaluation to see how effective they are,” he opined.



He further cautioned Ghanaians and the general public to seek immediate medical care whenever they feel ill, because COVID-19 and Ebola symptoms usually start with a fever.

“The number one symptom of Ebola and the COVID-19, including the B11 variant, is fever, so it makes it more important for people to seek immediate health care when they are not feeling well especially if they have a travel history since we haven’t confirmed any cases. These things should not be taken lightly, do not sit at home when you are not feeling well,” he warned.



On February 14, 2021, Guinea confirmed seven cases of the deadly Ebola virus leading to three deaths. Following this report, the Ghana Health Service asked all regional districts and local health institutions to be on alert.



Meanwhile, the Ebola vaccination of people at high risk kicked off today, February 23, 2021, in Guinea as the emergency response was escalated to counter the spread of the virus that re-emerged in the country a little more than a week ago for the first time since 2016.