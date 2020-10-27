Reintroduce caning in schools to curb growing indiscipline – Ghana’s High Commissioner to SA

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency George Ayisi-Boateng is calling on the government, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider reintroducing caning in schools as a way of ensuring discipline is instilled in children.

According to him, the absence of caning in schools is the reason indiscipline in the country is on the ascendency among school children and being transferred into society.



Speaking to Akoma FM in a studio discussion monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng insisted that “discipline is very necessary, even the Holy Bible talks about it.”



He went ahead and quoted the famous Bible verse “Spare the rod and spoil the child” to support his argument on why caning must not be abandoned.



George Ayisi-Boateng bemoaned the current level of indiscipline in the country which has got everyone talking about, adding that if caning still existed some of the things witnessed would have been history.



During the weekend, NDC supporters in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region stormed the Suame Divisional police station requesting for the release of party members who had been arrested by the police.

In a video that has gone viral, one Yakubu Tony Aidoo was seen verbally abusing the police on duty at the station.



On many occasions, party members mostly belonging to the NPP and NDC have carried out series of attacks on state institutions including the judiciary.



In April 2017, some members of the disband Delta Force a vigilante group strongly affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region stormed a Kumasi Circuit Court to free 13 of their members who were facing charges for causing mayhem at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.



But His Excellency George Ayisi-Boateng observed that the rise in indiscipline in the Ghanaian society is as a result of the fact that caning has been relegated to the background in schools.



He also said most of the indiscipline activities going on in the country currently are as a result of human right activists who always supported that, children should not to be punished.

“Gone are the days when one could punish a child of another parent for going wrong, but today can you do same?” he quizzed.



Mr. Ayisi recounted his experience during his school days when he was given 24 lashes for absenting himself from school. According to him, he left school to ride bicycle with his pocket money.



From that day, he never absented himself from school.



Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has said “We have gone past the days we were whipped like animals” adding that government will never introduce caning in schools.