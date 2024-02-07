Reintroducing Public Universities Bill beats common sense - Clement Apaak to government

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abass Apaak, has expressed concerns over the government's decision to reintroduce a bill before parliament just eleven months before their term ends.

In a statement, Apaak questioned, "Why a government that has barely eleven months in office will resubmit a bill, Public Universities Bill, that was overwhelmingly rejected by ALL stakeholders beats common sense."



He further asserted that not introducing it would be in the best interest of the government.



"I can assure this failed and insensitive government that the opposition to the needless attack on Academic Freedom remains robust and unyielding. It would be in the government's interest to withdraw the Public Universities Bill," he added.



Parliament, on February 6, 2024, resumed sittings for the first meeting of the Fourth Session of the 8th Parliament.



As part of the agenda for the meeting, a total of 82 bills are expected to be presented to the House, including the Public University Bill.



The bill, which was formerly introduced in April 2019 and tabled in parliament in 2020 by the then Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was meant to provide the procedure for the establishment of public universities, [set out] principles for the management of public universities, [determine] the legal status of public universities, the procedure for financing public universities and administration, and supervision of the activities of public universities and related matters.

The bill, when passed, is expected to give government power to appoint the majority of members of the university council.



The council then has the power to appoint and fire public university officials.



The bill also gives the president the power to dissolve a university council, which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



It also gives effect to the university council to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.



The bill was widely criticized by both institutions and the public, and was consequently withheld.



NAY/AE