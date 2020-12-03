Reject Akufo-Addo – Mahama to voters

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to reject items being offered by political parties for their votes in the December 7 elections polls.

The former president at a rally at New Abirim in the Eastern Region to mop up his campaign tour ahead of the elections on Monday, December 7 said: “[In] this election, do not just vote.



“You have to think of your future before you vote. The tribulation of 4 years we have been through, do not collect Maggie cubes, clothes, money before you vote."



“Do not sell your vote because it is your future."



“If you do not vote right, it goes against you and your family. If you vote right, there will an improvement in your roads, hospitals, potable water, electricity, market and it affects you and your children but if you vote wrong, it goes against you and your children. So, don’t take money and sell your vote.”

He further urged the people to vote for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.



“On 7 December, I want everyone to vote for Honourable Mavis Ama Frimpong."



“Your vote is your sovereign right to participate in the governance of this country,” he added.